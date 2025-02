Mehr Krone+ Artikel

"Krone" : Julia, you competed once at the World Championships in Saalbach. How quickly did you get over your early exit from the team competition?

Julia Scheib : It took one day because we wanted to get off to a good start. Everyone thinks everything is so easy in this format. But it's a special competition where you can only lose. I also got 0.0 because it has nothing to do with a giant slalom. After that, however, we prepared well for the giant slalom on the Reiteralm. I wanted to start fresh.