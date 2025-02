Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung’s AI behemoth on the test bench

More than 1,300 euros - depending on the retailer and memory configuration - will be forked out for Samsung's new luxury smartphone at market launch, while its predecessor, which is very similar in many respects, is already available for 400 euros less. The most noticeable difference in the new version is that Samsung makes better use of the available space with the 6.9-inch display and reduces the already very thin edges. In addition, the corners have become rounder and the sides of the casing more angular. None of this is earth-shattering, which is why the star of Samsung's marketing strategy is the software - or rather, the AI tools in it. Do they pay off? Krone+ has tested it.