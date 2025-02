The “Divine” from another galaxy

"Actually, I don't really like either of the two teams that are in the Superbowl right now," sighs Divine Buckrham. "I'm from New York, but I'm not a fan of the Jets or Giants. I'm a Steelers fan." He attended Kiski High School in Saltsburg, about 50 kilometers outside of Pittsburgh, the home of the Steelers. He later also studied in the state of Pennsylvania at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. "But in the Super Bowl, I'm going with the Eagles," says the footballer, who was born in North Baldwin in the US state of New York, "to the team from the north-east". Like many of his colleagues, he can't really warm to the Kansas City Chiefs.