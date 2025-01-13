Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Disaster in L.A.

Why some houses were spared from the flames

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 12:30

More than 12,000 buildings have fallen victim to the fires in Los Angeles so far and entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. But amidst the destruction, there are always houses that have miraculously remained intact. Krone+ on the reasons suspected by conspiracy theorists - and what is actually behind it.

0 Kommentare

"Many areas look like a bomb hit them," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna at the weekend, describing the picture on the ground. According to official figures, the Eaton Fire in the eastern foothills of Los Angeles has now burned an area of 57 square kilometers, which is almost the size of the island of Manhattan. In the west of the metropolis of millions, the fire, which started in the Pacific Palisades district, is raging over an area of 96 square kilometers and is spreading to the upscale Brentwood district and other populated areas of Los Angeles.

Numerous L.A. residents are faced with the ruins of their lives. (Bild: AP/Brontë Wittpenn)
Numerous L.A. residents are faced with the ruins of their lives.
(Bild: AP/Brontë Wittpenn)

More than 100,000 people have already had to leave their homes, and many more could follow. The authorities have warned the approximately ten million inhabitants of the metropolitan region that they may be asked to evacuate due to the fires and toxic smoke. Meanwhile, many are wondering how some houses in streets that were otherwise reduced to rubble remained unscathed. Conspiracy ideologues, mainly from the right-wing spectrum, have found a simple explanation for this in recent days:

Krone Plus LogoWeiterlesen mit Krone+

Mehr Krone+ Artikel

Porträt von Sebastian Räuchle
Sebastian Räuchle
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone+ Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf