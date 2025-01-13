Why some houses were spared from the flames

"Many areas look like a bomb hit them," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna at the weekend, describing the picture on the ground. According to official figures, the Eaton Fire in the eastern foothills of Los Angeles has now burned an area of 57 square kilometers, which is almost the size of the island of Manhattan. In the west of the metropolis of millions, the fire, which started in the Pacific Palisades district, is raging over an area of 96 square kilometers and is spreading to the upscale Brentwood district and other populated areas of Los Angeles.