So that tobogganing fun doesn’t end in hospital

On New Year's Day, for example, several fatal tobogganing accidents occurred in Tyrol, some of which resulted in serious injuries. And things continued in the same vein in the still young year. Most recently, there was a serious crash on a toboggan run in Ehrwald (Reutte district). There was talk of a real pile-up after several German holidaymakers got in each other's way on Friday evening. A teenager (17) suffered a femur fracture and a 22-year-old female compatriot sustained injuries to her collarbone.