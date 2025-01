Reduce fixed costs and save up to 4200 euros

New year, new luck - as the saying goes. Whether this will actually happen remains to be seen. However, higher fixed costs for domestic households are a certainty again this year. "After inflation fell in the course of 2024, the price adjustments this year will not be as high as in the past two years. However, the energy sector is proving to be a strong cost driver due to increased grid fees and the expiry of the electricity price brake. This will again result in a high increase in fixed costs this year," says Martin Spona, Managing Director of the online comparison portal Durchblicker.