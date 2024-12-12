Faux pas makes 18-year-old world chess champion

A fatal mistake

"It was only when I saw how happy he was at the board that I realized I had made a mistake," said the 32-year-old after the fateful 55th move. Liren wanted to force a draw, but placed his rook on a square, allowing Gukesh to take rooks and bishops off the board - so there was no escape for Liren. "When I realized that, it was perhaps the best moment of my life," Gukesh revealed.