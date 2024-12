This goat shows off its incredible climbing skills

Special claws and short feet help with climbing

The fact that the goat is so sure-footed on the wall is thanks to its special claws: These have a hard horn on the outer edge. This allows the animal to cling to stony ground, for example. However, the sole and pads are soft. This allows them to adapt to the ground - the goat can also land gently on them. The short legs and the resulting low center of gravity also help the goat to maintain its balance on steep terrain.