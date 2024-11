This is why Linzers have to wait longer for new public transport

It was in July 2023 when the then SP city boss Klaus Luger, VP city deputy and mobility officer Martin Hajart and SP planning councillor Dietmar Prammer happily reported that the new trolleybus lines 47 and 48 would finally receive the necessary green light from the public transport advisory board. At the time, Hajart said: "The trolleybuses will go into operation at the end of 2025/beginning of 2026." The decision would have been particularly urgent because an option had to be taken on the 16 buses required from the manufacturer in Mechelen, Belgium.