“Handball is one of the most brutal sports”

"I always enjoy watching games. After all, almost my entire youth was spent playing handball. It's one of the most beautiful, but also one of the most brutal sports there is." That's not what active handball players are saying ahead of the Women's EURO, which opens in Innsbruck on November 28. It's Zoe Saip, a reality star (formerly Germany's Next Top Model, jungle camp), who is currently generating great ratings for ATV in "Forsthaus Rampensau".