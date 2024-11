Many commute from: Train and bus often unattractive

Who can claim to be the successor to Archduke Johann? Karl Bohnstingl was given this honor on 8 March 2023 - his birthday - when he was elected mayor of Stainz. An office that the "Styrian Prince", a great patron of the West Styrian Schilcher village, also held from 1850 to 1859. Since 2015, when six municipalities were merged into one, Stainz has been a large municipality: 8,700 inhabitants, ten kindergartens, four elementary school, eleven fire departments.