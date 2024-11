Even a double murderer must be laid to rest

It is now more than two weeks since Roland Drexler (56) killed two people in the Mühlviertel region with targeted shots to the head. He himself was able to go into hiding after the crimes, and it was only five days later that the wanted double murderer himself was found dead in a wooded area between the two crime scenes. An autopsy is now to clarify when Drexler actually died - the results of the investigation are expected in the coming weeks.