“Politicians must invest specifically in skilled workers!”

It is not only the devastating storms of the recent past - and the associated major clean-up - that have clearly demonstrated this: In order for houses or apartments to be brought back up to scratch, skilled workers, skilled workers and more skilled workers are needed. However, these are increasingly becoming a "scarce commodity", as David Narr, Skilled Workers Coordinator at the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, warns once again. Looking into the future in particular makes him "dizzy".