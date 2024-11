Helnwein and his dream on the Emerald Isle

"It's hard for me to say exactly why Ireland," Helnwein begins, recalling his trip 27 years ago. "I lived in the USA for a long time, also in Germany, but at some point I realized how deeply rooted I am in European culture. Although I appreciate the USA, I wanted to go back to Europe. I barely knew Ireland - it was a place I knew nothing about. But when I traveled to the west coast, it was raining, it was lonely, and yet I immediately felt that I wanted to live here. There is something magical about this island."