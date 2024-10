Dream of a ticket to the final lives on after promotion to 50

In addition to his 50th birthday, coach Stephan Helm's squad lived up to their role as favorites at second division side Horn, where Marko Raguz was allowed to start for the pros for the first time. They advanced to the Cup quarter-finals for the second time in a row with a 1:0 win. Long-standing player Reinhold Ranftl, of all people, scored the golden goal in his 100th game for Violett at the second attempt with his left foot (35'). In the end, it was the fourth competitive match win in a row.