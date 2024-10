“That was a very drastic experience at the time”

"Krone": Mr. Schmid, when people walk through the town with you here in Hartberg, they immediately notice your open manner. You immediately strike up a conversation with people, with the fans of TSV Hartberg, you have no fear of contact at all, you are approachable.

Manfred Schmid: I'm in Hartberg because I want to be here. I have an apartment here and didn't want to commute. My family is often here and comes to visit me. But I want to work and get to know people from the region. It's important for me to know what people and fans think. I don't just want to stay in my own coaching bubble. Fans also have an outside perspective. I had the same experience in Cologne and Dortmund. Most of them are happy when I come there too. Because I treated them normally and always with respect. I want to talk, communicate and have fun.