“I don’t believe in pepper sprays for paramedics”

Gottfried Hirz, the long-time Green party leader in the state parliament, has been the new president of the Upper Austrian Red Cross since Saturday. He succeeded Walter Aichinger (71), who passed away on August 27. Hirz's term of office will initially last until 2027. On Wednesday, the 66-year-old moved into his executive office on the 4th floor of the provincial headquarters in Körnerstraße in Linz - three days late due to the coronavirus.