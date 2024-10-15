State election 2025
Uproar over violation of party promotion law
Political opponent sees offense committed by SPÖ mandatary who is supposed to be advertising on social media before the deadline.
A new provincial parliament will be elected in Burgenland on January 19, 2025. If the SPÖ has its way, the election campaign will not start until January 6 - four days before the early election day on January 10. Unofficially, the battle for the political body seems to have already picked up speed for many a candidate and this is causing the first strange blooms that every election campaign brings with it.
New law introduced by the SPÖ and Greens in June
It was only in June that the SPÖ and the Greens passed the new Party Funding Act. The key point of the regulation is an upper limit of 300,000 euros for election campaign costs. A cut-off date is also clearly defined for parties and candidates to launch official advertising campaigns. With regard to the state elections, this is October 29, 2024.
However, a Facebook post by state parliament member Christian Dax (SPÖ) is already causing a political stir. Dax is said to have violated the Political Parties Promotion Act, according to political opponents of the lawyer. His election campaign first popped up on social media on October 11.
The SPÖ cannot make excuses for him either, as it is listed as the payer and beneficiary of this advertisement, it says.
As a politically elected representative, I see it as my duty to keep my followers up to date, and not just within a fixed time frame.
SPÖ-Landtagsabgeordneter Christian Dax
Dax himself reacts calmly: "Anyone who has followed my social media presence over the past few years will quickly recognize that these are professionally designed pages. As a politically elected mandate holder, I see it as my duty to keep my followers up to date, and not just within a set period of time."
Heavy penalties for violations
In the post, he only stated that he had been nominated as a candidate for the regional elections at the SPÖ regional party conference. "The accusation that this was a violation of the Political Parties Promotion Act can only come from someone who is terrified of 19 January," Dax tells the ÖVP. His goal remains clear: to enter the state parliament via preferential votes. Should the case actually find its way to "court", the SPÖ could face a fine.
