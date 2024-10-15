Uproar over violation of party promotion law

Heavy penalties for violations

In the post, he only stated that he had been nominated as a candidate for the regional elections at the SPÖ regional party conference. "The accusation that this was a violation of the Political Parties Promotion Act can only come from someone who is terrified of 19 January," Dax tells the ÖVP. His goal remains clear: to enter the state parliament via preferential votes. Should the case actually find its way to "court", the SPÖ could face a fine.