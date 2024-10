Duel on the A1 because the driver of an e-car was only going 130

Scenes like in an action movie are said to have taken place on the A1 highway near Eberstalzell on Wednesday morning. "I was on my way to work in the direction of Sattledt at around 6.40 a.m. and moved into the left lane to overtake two trucks," says Günther S. from Ohlsdorf. The 57-year-old has owned a BYD e-car since February and has always set the cruise control to 120 km/h on the highway.