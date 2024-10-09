Take part & win
Experience the final of the Erste Bank Open 2024
A year ago, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev offered almost 10,000 fans a breathtaking tennis final in the Wiener Stadthalle. 3:04 hours full of magnificent rallies, impressive shots and high tension, after which Sinner ultimately came out on top. "Krone" subscribers now have the chance to win tickets for the final of the Erste Bank Open 2024! Find out how you can take part here.
This year's Erste Bank Open is almost guaranteed to be another top-class and thrilling final. The field of participants in the tournament from October 21 to 27 is once again exquisite. This year, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Paul, among others, will be competing in the Stadthalle.
Which of them will reach the final is, of course, written in the stars.
But one thing is clear: As a "Krone" subscriber, you now have the chance to be at the final on October 27. Because the "Krone" is giving away 50 x 2 tickets for the final day. As a special treat, you can also win a visit to another tennis event. The "Krone" is also giving away a trip for two to the ATP Finals in Turin, including flight, accommodation and tickets.
How can you win these great prizes? Enter now as a Krone subscriber by October 22, 9.00 a.m. at the latest and hope for a bit of luck! Read the conditions of participation here!
