"Krone" commentary
365 days in darkness
A year ago, we experienced the biggest pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and committed atrocities against peaceful civilians, regardless of their origin: killing, torturing, raping and mutilating.
Two hundred and fifty people were taken into dark tunnels. Some returned through agreements or rescue operations, others were executed. Their stories and their condition bear witness to the unimaginable horrors of their captivity. 24-year-old Eden Yerushalmi weighed only 36 kg when she was murdered!
101 hostages are still in the Gaza Strip, 365 days in darkness and uncertainty, while their families suffer in agony. What is alarming is the rise in anti-Semitism worldwide since then. Disguised as criticism of Israel, it and calls for genocide have become the norm. We thank the Austrian government for its support of Israel and its efforts to combat anti-Semitism and are confident that these will continue.
Israel wants to live in peace, but had to act. We will never give up the hostages and will ensure that Hamas can never harm us again. Hezbollah must not continue to sit on Israel's border with hostile intentions. All Israelis deserve to return home safely.
David Roet, Israel's Ambassador to Austria
