Novak Djokovic: “Doesn’t help the sport at all”

Djokovic impressed by Sinner's level of play

Sinner himself was not disturbed by the fuss surrounding him. The South Tyrolean won the US Open in superior fashion, and in Shanghai he was only beaten in the final by Carlos Alcaraz 7:6(6), 4:6 and 6:7(3). "It's impressive that he plays at such a high level," said Djokovic, also taking his hat off to the 23-year-old.