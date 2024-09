Opponents full of praise for rivals after derby 2:3

"It's actually inexplicable," says Adlwang section manager Christian Wegerer. Because it was in the only derby in the Bezirksliga Süd against Schlierbach that the newly promoted team was beaten 2:3. "We got off to a great start," says Wegerer, referring to the quick 2:0 lead through Dzafic (3rd) and Bart (20th), "but Schlierbach got back into it with their first real chance!"