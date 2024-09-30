Vorteilswelt
The day after the election

SPÖ students complain about beer discounts at festival

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 14:30

While the SPÖ is looking back on its worst result in national elections since 1944, red students in Salzburg are criticizing the lack of discounts at the last Kaiviertelfest. 

0 Kommentare

Some Reds were astonished: the projection of the National Council elections is almost complete and the VSStÖ is taking notice. The red student faction criticizes the student discounts at the Salzburg Kaiviertelfest. On Monday morning, it was apparently not the SPÖ's historically worst result in the federal elections that was a topic of discussion for the Sozi student representatives, but the price of beer at a city festival. 

"Minimal discounts, maximum disappointment" is the headline of Chairwoman Luisa Kaiser's press release. Summarizing, Kaiser says that it was not only the bad weather that dampened the mood, but above all "the inadequate design of the student discounts" among young people. 

Specifically: half a beer cost 5 euros instead of the regular 5.40 euros for students. Kaiser: "A minimal discount that hardly meets the financial challenges of many students in Salzburg." Salzburg is already one of the most expensive cities for students in Austria. Kaiser continues: "And then such minimal discounts are sold as a great advantage? That's a farce!"

The day after the red election defeat, she sent a message to Mayor and party colleague Bernhard Auinger and the city government: "In addition to the city itself, businesses and restaurants must also take responsibility and finally offer fair and tangible discounts for students." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf