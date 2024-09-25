Vorteilswelt
Thinking about age

Biden is “at peace” with his withdrawal

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 20:03

US President Joe Biden has no regrets about withdrawing from the race for the White House. "I'm at peace with my decision," he said on the talk show "The View". He has now started to think about his age.

"It's hard for me to even say how old I am. I'm serious about that. My God, that can't be right," said the 81-year-old. However, he had not withdrawn from the race due to pressure from critics. "When I ran for my first term, I said that I saw myself as a transitional president, ushering in the transition to a new generation of leadership."

Biden had withdrawn at the end of June after a disastrous performance against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris will now run for the Democrats in his place at the beginning of November. 

Harris and Trump tied
According to a recent poll, Trump and Harris are effectively tied. CNN/SSRS published a survey on Tuesday that predicts Harris will receive 48% and Trump 47%, although the margin of error is given as three percentage points.

According to the survey, Trump is trusted more on economic issues than Harris. This is an area that is important to many voters in the USA. The vote is on November 5. In some US states, it is possible to vote earlier by post or in person.

