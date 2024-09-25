Thinking about age
Biden is “at peace” with his withdrawal
US President Joe Biden has no regrets about withdrawing from the race for the White House. "I'm at peace with my decision," he said on the talk show "The View". He has now started to think about his age.
"It's hard for me to even say how old I am. I'm serious about that. My God, that can't be right," said the 81-year-old. However, he had not withdrawn from the race due to pressure from critics. "When I ran for my first term, I said that I saw myself as a transitional president, ushering in the transition to a new generation of leadership."
Biden had withdrawn at the end of June after a disastrous performance against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris will now run for the Democrats in his place at the beginning of November.
Harris and Trump tied
According to a recent poll, Trump and Harris are effectively tied. CNN/SSRS published a survey on Tuesday that predicts Harris will receive 48% and Trump 47%, although the margin of error is given as three percentage points.
According to the survey, Trump is trusted more on economic issues than Harris. This is an area that is important to many voters in the USA. The vote is on November 5. In some US states, it is possible to vote earlier by post or in person.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.