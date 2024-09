Drunk driver flees the scene of an accident

A 52-year-old man from Klagenfurt Land looked too deeply into his glass and still got behind the wheel. On Tuesday evening, the drunk driver turned right from Universitätsstraße onto Südring in Klagenfurt am Wörthersee. In doing so, he lost control of the car and collided head-on with a traffic sign. Instead of stopping and alerting the police, he simply drove on and parked the badly damaged car in the Minimundus parking lot.