Trial in Styria
21-year-old stabbed petrol station attendant: attempted murder!
A 21-year-old Styrian woman stabbed the cashier seven times (!) during a petrol station robbery in Liezen - even though the employee had already handed over all the money. The young woman, who is said to be extremely dangerous, must therefore stand trial for attempted murder in Leoben.
The public prosecutor's office has charged the 21-year-old with two robberies at the same petrol station plus attempted murder. Both robberies were similar. Armed with a knife in each case, she robbed the cashiers, once in September 2023 and once in March 2024.
Victim only survived by chance
While the robber spared the employee in the first attack, she almost killed the cashier on duty in her second attack. "According to the indictment, some of the seven stabs were made against the woman's head and chest. The fact that she did not suffer any life-threatening injuries was only due to chance," explains Bernhard Zechner, media spokesman for the Leoben Regional Court.
The 21-year-old woman is said to have been under the influence of a mental illness for both acts, which continues to make her dangerous. The accused has so far denied the brutal assaults. This is despite the fact that the robbery investigators from the Provincial Criminal Police Office even found the clothes she was wearing in her apartment.
The trial will take place in Leoben at the end of September.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
