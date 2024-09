Climate activist beaten up at tuning meeting

Squealing tires, roaring engines and enthusiastic spectators: what attracted around 1800 car fans to St. Lambrecht in Upper Styria on Saturday, August 24th, was less enthusiastic for others. First and foremost, Rudolf Ehgartner, a 73-year-old climate activist, was annoyed by the event. Because he could hear the engines as far as his house five kilometers away, he decided to take a look at the tuning meeting at the valley station of the Grebenzen lift.