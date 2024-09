80-year-old slipped with his foot on the gas pedal: accident

Car completely destroyed

"Fortunately, the driver was not trapped in the vehicle and could already be freed from the vehicle by passers-by," reports Scharf, platoon commander of the Villach main fire station. The 80-year-old was injured and had to be taken to Villach Regional Hospital. The car was a total loss. In addition to the Villach main fire station, members of the Drobollach fire brigade were also deployed.