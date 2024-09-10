“Unfortunately, you won’t get rich in the CHL”

Only €65,000 entry fee
Champions League air over Klagenfurt! KAC welcomes top Swiss team Fribourg-Gotteron on Thursday (20:20) and Polish champions Unia Oswiecim on Sunday (15) in the Ice Hockey Champions League. The "Krone" chatted with boss Oliver Pilloni about the level and goals in the CHL as well as the low bonuses. And at VSV, the new captain and his assistants were presented.
Mr. Pilloni, were you satisfied with the start in the premier league?
Yes, we held our own physically against the physically strong Rouen and won 4:2. We sold ourselves well in the 6-2 defeat at Färjestad, but unfortunately we had too much respect at the beginning.
What is possible against Fribourg and Oswiecim?
Without being arrogant, we want to win twice. Fribourg is a top club, has eight ex-NHL players. You have to play well for 60 minutes. We can't underestimate the Poles, they have 16 legionnaires in their team.
The goal in the CHL this year?
We want to learn from the games, the level is high. But anyone can beat anyone, especially at the start. Our goal is to get promoted and finish in the top 16.
The sporting level is top, is there also a lot to earn?
Unfortunately not, you don't get rich like in soccer. We have to hope for a lot of spectators this year so that we don't make a big loss.
How much did the trips to Rouen and Karlstad cost?
Around 50,000 euros. Flight, bus, hotel, food - that adds up to quite a lot. We do have some expensive trips this year. If you're lucky and get clubs from the local area, it's cheaper. It would be fairer to split the money from the CHL according to travel costs.
What's the point of the KAC playing in it?
I see it as positive. The games are at a high level, you play against many nations and systems. That helps a team progress. And it's great team building when you spend so much time together.
You haven't played away recently due to an acute slipped disc. How are you feeling?
Not better yet - I'll probably have to have an operation.
And at VSV, coach Tray Tuomie announced the new captain on Tuesday: Alex Rauchenwald. Philipp Lindner and John Hughes are his assistants. "It's a great honor for me to hold this position," explained the 31-year-old striker. Last season he was the captain together with Lindner.
