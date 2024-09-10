At Vienna's Heldenplatz
Win VIP tickets for the Day of Sport!
Magical return! The Day of Sport, Austria's largest open-air sporting event, will return to Vienna's Heldenplatz on September 21 for its 23rd edition after many wonderful years in the Prater. The "Krone" is giving away 40 VIP tickets for the spectacle. With a double chance to win for our subscribers to the "Krone Sport News" newsletter!
From 10 am to 6 pm, the square between the Hofburg and Volksgarten will be transformed into a grand stage for Austria's sports stars of the year. Olympic champion Valentin Bontus, who won the Olympic premiere of the Formula Kite on August 9 off Marseille, will be there.
Ski star Manuel Feller, who secured the crystal globe for the Slalom World Cup this year after four race wins and seven podium places, will also be there. Judoka Michaela Polleres, who won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, will also be signing countless autographs.
In addition, more than 400 other athletes will be honored for their great achievements. In addition, the area in front of the Hofburg will once again be transformed into a sporting action zone for the whole family with around 80 hands-on stations, autograph sessions, competitions and much more at the Day of Sport presented by the "Krone". Admission is free!
Take part & win VIP tickets
With a bit of luck, you could even win VIP tickets. We are giving away 20 x 2 tickets for the exclusive guest area, where you can meet lots of sports celebrities and, of course, be spoiled with culinary delights.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe now to the "Sport News" newsletter of the "Krone" and not only find out what's going on in the world of sport, but also double your chance of winning VIP tickets for the Day of Sport. The closing date for entries is September 15, 2024. Further information and conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.