Perfect for every day

The stars love the timeless minimalist look

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 08:00

Do you sometimes feel like you just can't find anything to wear in your wardrobe? The celebs have the solution. Hailey Bieber and co. love a timeless minimalist look and rely on simple, elegant pieces that are easy to combine.

While they shine on the red carpet in fancy glamorous looks, stars like to opt for simpler outfits in everyday life. And for good reason: minimalist looks not only stand for timeless elegance, but are also easy to combine in everyday life.

Many possible combinations
But how does the trend work? Quite simply! Thanks to a so-called "capsule wardrobe" that reflects your personal style. This consists of a limited number of high-quality items of clothing that go well together in terms of style and color and are therefore easy to combine.

Heidi Klum combines a denim shirt with plain fabric trousers.
Heidi Klum combines a denim shirt with plain fabric trousers.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/zz / Action Press)

The stars show which pieces should not be missing from a minimalist look in the closet: well-fitting jeans, neutral shirts, sweaters and blouses, elegant jackets and blazers.

Simple skirts made of fine materials or elegant fabric shorts and pants are also basic pieces that should not be missing from the minimalist trend. 

Kate Moss knows how to do it: she relies on fine fabrics, simple colors and a timeless cut.
Kate Moss knows how to do it: she relies on fine fabrics, simple colors and a timeless cut.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Laurent VU / Action Press/Sipa)
Hailey Bieber also loves the minimalist look.
Hailey Bieber also loves the minimalist look.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Stars like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Kate Moss love this style and prove time and time again how simple pieces in black, white, beige, gray and blue can be combined to create a great look. 

High-quality pieces are combined with plain T-shirts. Kendall Jenner proves that this looks really smart.
High-quality pieces are combined with plain T-shirts. Kendall Jenner proves that this looks really smart.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/CYRIL PECQUENARD / Action Press/Sipa )

Buy high-quality pieces!
When putting together a capsule wardrobe, it is important to choose high-quality and therefore durable materials. This is the only way to keep your clothes looking elegant and contemporary even after many wears.

Incidentally, this is not only practical, but also sustainable. Because when fewer clothes are bought, less has to be produced - and that's good for the environment too!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
