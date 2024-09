Principal introduces class for migrants only

The German-speaking Goethe School in Bolzano is located in the heart of the old town and has a good reputation. So good, in fact, that even Italian-speaking parents have been sending their children there for years to learn German faster and better. However, international refugee movements do not stop at the idyllic town. The proportion of pupils with a migrant background is increasing every year and, due to pressure and anger from parents, presents school administrators with difficult tasks.