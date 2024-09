Subsidies: Where the government is spending billions

Every Austrian, from newborn to old age, received over 9,000 euros in funding from the federal government in 2023. Not you? Then perhaps it's worth taking a closer look at the transparency database. Krone+ has analyzed for you which subsidies the federal government has distributed, what all goes under the heading of subsidies, which expenses make up the largest chunks and how these payments have developed in the past government period. First of all: in 2023, over 82 billion euros in funding was distributed, and in one department, spending has exploded particularly sharply.