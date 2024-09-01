Upper Austria comes out on top in fire department competitions

Heated competition

In summer temperatures of almost 30 degrees, the nation's best fire department groups battled for tenths and hundredths of a second in the fire-fighting attack and relay race. The Upper Austrian competition groups braved the heat and once again showed why they are among the elite by winning all categories. Cheered on by numerous fans from Upper Austria, they were on top form and not only secured a place on the winners' podium in all categories, but right at the top!