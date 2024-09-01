Sixfold victory
Upper Austria comes out on top in fire department competitions
The 14th Federal Fire Brigade Competition in Feldkirch has come to an end. 384 groups from Austria and 28 guest groups from Germany, France, Italy (South Tyrol), Liechtenstein, Slovenia and Switzerland competed for the national title. Upper Austria once again set the bar for the competition at the highest level.
After a 5-fold success at the 13th Federal Fire Brigade Performance Competition 2022, the Upper Austrians went one better and also secured first place in the new women's silver category. The successes of the local competition groups are the result of hard work, continuous training and exceptional team spirit.
Thousands of fans
Around 10,000 people, including almost 4,000 competitors, were on hand in Feldkirch to cheer on the competing groups in their impressive performances.
61 groups from Upper Austria qualified in Vorarlberg and completed a total of 90 heats. Once again, they were able to show what they are capable of and seamlessly build on the successes of the 13th Federal Fire Service Performance Competition in St. Pölten in 2022. There, too, Upper Austria came out on top in all categories, just like this time!
Heated competition
In summer temperatures of almost 30 degrees, the nation's best fire department groups battled for tenths and hundredths of a second in the fire-fighting attack and relay race. The Upper Austrian competition groups braved the heat and once again showed why they are among the elite by winning all categories. Cheered on by numerous fans from Upper Austria, they were on top form and not only secured a place on the winners' podium in all categories, but right at the top!
Top times
To give an example of the top performances of the Upper Austrian competition groups: With an impressive 27.88 error-free seconds in the fire-fighting attack and 48.50 seconds in the relay race, the competition group from Bad Mühllacken, for example, set a clear example and thus laid the foundation for their top ranking.
The Unterstetten 2 women's group also ran to victory with 38.64 seconds in the fire-fighting attack and 62.69 in the relay without any mistakes. In the "Bronze A" category, the Upper Austrians were unbeatable and took first to fifth place. The podium places in the "Silver B" category were also all claimed by Upper Austrian groups.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
