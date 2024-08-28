"Family reasons"
Traditional innkeeper in Schwaz closes its doors early
"Taking over the Tippeler was our heart's desire," said Marcel Gärtner and his wife Katja to the "Krone" in May 2023. At that time, they took over the traditional restaurant in Schwaz as the new tenants. They will be closing early at the end of January next year.
The death of inns is a recurring theme in Tyrolean communities. At the end of March 2023, three traditional inns were affected due to the bankruptcy of R&A Gastro GmbH. However, a new tenant was quickly found for the Tippeler in Schwaz. Former head chef Marcel Gärtner and his wife Katja decided to take over.
Today, we regret to announce that we will no longer be running the Tippeler as the Gärtner family from January 31, 2025.
Marcel und Katja Gärtner
Premature end announced on Facebook
Just over a year later, they announced the premature termination of the lease on Wednesday. They announced on their Facebook page: "Today we regret to announce that we will no longer be running the Tippeler as the Gärtner family from 31 January 2025." The reason for this is a longer stay in Finland, which is necessary "for family reasons".
Operations will continue as normal until the end of January
The statement continues: "Due to the current staffing situation, it is unfortunately not possible to continue running the Tippeler. It is therefore with a heavy heart that we have decided to terminate the lease prematurely at the end of January."
The family concludes by saying that operations will continue as normal until 31 January.
