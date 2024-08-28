"Krone" reader response
Asylum: “Words should be followed by deeds!”
It is and remains the hottest topic for the upcoming National Council elections: Asylum and integration. Border controls, integration courses, asylum quotas - the list of demands from the population is long. Here we summarize for you what the "Krone" community thinks about this and what it has to contribute.
Giving Austrians a weighty voice is the declared aim of the "Krone" initiative "The Voice of Austria". That is why we have summarized a few examples from the topic area of "asylum and integration" for you from a number of comments and submissions.
"Integration is a debt to be discharged!"
The basic tenor in the forum is clear: for our readers, integration is a debt to be discharged. The most important basic requirement is the intrinsic desire to integrate into Austrian society. Anyone who does not fulfill this has no place in Austria.
"We are surrounded by safe third countries!"
For many, however, the issue of asylum does not begin with integration. As a landlocked country surrounded by other EU countries as well as Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Austria would have to process almost no asylum applications under current EU law. After all, every potential applicant enters the country via a safe third country. Our readers are not calling for new laws here, but merely the execution of existing directives.
Wir sind von sichern Dritt-Staaten umgeben und müssen keinen einzigen nehmen.
"No matter where you are accommodated, the main thing is safety!"
The "Krone" community is also of the opinion that there is no need to reinvent the wheel in the asylum system. There are many different models across Europe when it comes to asylum and integration. The Scandinavian countries have made a real U-turn in asylum policy in recent years. Meanwhile, the British Tory government has attracted attention with its "Rwanda model".
Refugees who want to apply for asylum in Austria are to be deported to a safe country, in this case Rwanda. Although the new Labor government has rejected the plans, some readers believe that the idea is at least worth considering.
Oder noch besser: Das in den Medien oft zerrissene "Ruanda-Modell" aus GB. Wer wirklich Schutz sucht und um sein Leben fürchtet, dem ist es doch egal, ob man in Österreich oder einem anderen Land unterkommt, Hauptsache sicher!
Abschiebungen.
"Promises made five weeks before the election are too late!"
However, one fear runs through all forums and all subject areas: Pre-election announcements are often forgotten as quickly as possible. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) in particular is often criticized in the comments. Promises made by a Chancellor who has been in office for almost four years, which are communicated shortly before the following election, are not well received by our readership.
Das hätten Sie schon lange machen können. Fast vier Jahre.
Und jetzt ...vor der Wahl ...wollen Sie ?
Das ist lächerlich.
Another wish also runs through all subject areas: the demand for a reform that would give the true "voice of Austria" more influence in politics: mandatory referendums and plebiscites. Whether it's Zwentendorf or compulsory military service, letting the Austrians decide on all issues that affect the country can never be the wrong decision.
1. die Bevölkerung in wichtigen Entscheidungen einbinden (dirkete Demokratie, durch Volksabstimmungen)
2. es muss möglich sein, unbeliebte, korrupte, oder untätige Regierungen absetzen zu können
3. jede Partei muss jährlich eine Prüfung ihrer Finanzen über sich ergehen lassen
Nur so, bekäme die Bevölkerung wieder die Macht, die ihr laut Verfassung auch zusteht!
Actions should follow words
"Bluesea" finds a good closing word and conclusion: After the election, we can only hope that actions will follow words and that the governing parties will address the concerns and problems of the population.
Which measures for the integration of asylum seekers do you consider to be particularly effective and why? What long-term solutions do you see to ensure that politicians keep their promises on asylum and integration after the elections? We look forward to your suggestions in the comments section below!
