"Krone" reader response

Asylum: “Words should be followed by deeds!”

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 14:45

It is and remains the hottest topic for the upcoming National Council elections: Asylum and integration. Border controls, integration courses, asylum quotas - the list of demands from the population is long. Here we summarize for you what the "Krone" community thinks about this and what it has to contribute.

Giving Austrians a weighty voice is the declared aim of the "Krone" initiative "The Voice of Austria". That is why we have summarized a few examples from the topic area of "asylum and integration" for you from a number of comments and submissions.

"Integration is a debt to be discharged!"
The basic tenor in the forum is clear: for our readers, integration is a debt to be discharged. The most important basic requirement is the intrinsic desire to integrate into Austrian society. Anyone who does not fulfill this has no place in Austria.

Benutzer Avatar
gatschhupfer
Es sollte eine Selbstverständlichkeit sein, dass Menschen, die in einem Land leben wollen, dessen Sprache erlernen (diese so viel wie möglich sprechen, alles tun, um diese zu erlernen, zu üben - Internet ist da eine gute Möglichkeit), die Kultur des Landes respektieren und Gesetze, Regeln des Zusammenlebens einhalten und auch alles tun um selbständig für ihren Lebensunterhalt zu sorgen. Letzteres heißt, da arbeiten leider nicht erlaubt ist, selbst für Erhaltung, Reinigung der Unterkünfte, Grünflächen, etc. zu sorgen, Freiwilligenarbeit zu leisten, soweit möglich. Das ist das Minimum, was ich von Menschen erwarte, denen Hilfe gewährt wird. Ausserdem sollte nicht alles in Form von Kursen präsentiert werden - auch persönliches Engagement darf eigentlich vorausgesetzt werden. Die Einhaltung dieser Mindestanforderungen sollte Voraussetzung für ein Bleiben, Asylanspruch sein.
10
0
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2682540
Meiner Meinung nach, kann man sich alles sparen, wer nicht will, will halt nicht. Man braucht auch keine deutschkurse usw, alles sinnlos.
22
0
Benutzer Avatar
Kroneleser1464
Anscheinend fehl mir irgendein Gen, um Verständnis für die vorgangsweise zu entwickeln. Wer sich weder integrieren noch anpassen möchte, hat in Ö. nichts verloren.
55
1

"We are surrounded by safe third countries!"
 For many, however, the issue of asylum does not begin with integration. As a landlocked country surrounded by other EU countries as well as Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Austria would have to process almost no asylum applications under current EU law. After all, every potential applicant enters the country via a safe third country. Our readers are not calling for new laws here, but merely the execution of existing directives.

Benutzer Avatar
DERMITDENOFFENENAUGEN
Besser wäre erst keine zu nehmen.
Wir sind von sichern Dritt-Staaten umgeben und müssen keinen einzigen nehmen.
40
1
Benutzer Avatar
Norrin
Die Herrschaften sollten gar keine Gelegenheit zum arbeiten bekommen da ihr Asylverfahren entsprechend schnell abgelehnt werden müsste da sie durch einen sicheren Drittstaat nach Österreich illegal eingereist sind. Würde man endlich das bestehende Gesetz ordnungsgemäß umsetzen und exekutieren dann würde es all diese Diskussionen nicht oder nicht mehr geben !
32
0


"No matter where you are accommodated, the main thing is safety!
 The "Krone" community is also of the opinion that there is no need to reinvent the wheel in the asylum system. There are many different models across Europe when it comes to asylum and integration. The Scandinavian countries have made a real U-turn in asylum policy in recent years. Meanwhile, the British Tory government has attracted attention with its "Rwanda model".

(Bild: Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

Refugees who want to apply for asylum in Austria are to be deported to a safe country, in this case Rwanda. Although the new Labor government has rejected the plans, some readers believe that the idea is at least worth considering.

Benutzer Avatar
Objektiv-betrachtet
Warum nimmt man sich kein Beispiel an anderen Ländern? Es gäbe viele Modelle und Ideen unserer Nachbarn. Die Skandinavischen Länder sind uns wieder einmal voraus wenn es um Asyl und Integration geht.

Oder noch besser: Das in den Medien oft zerrissene "Ruanda-Modell" aus GB. Wer wirklich Schutz sucht und um sein Leben fürchtet, dem ist es doch egal, ob man in Österreich oder einem anderen Land unterkommt, Hauptsache sicher!
3
0
Benutzer Avatar
mr.crazy
Schweden 🇸🇪 macht das richtig mit Sozialleistungen und
Abschiebungen.
27
0
Benutzer Avatar
Marian117
In Schweden wurden 2023 8417 Asylanträge gestellt in Dänemark wurden 2023 2122 Asylanträge gestellt in Österreich 2023 58700 finde den Fehler
126
8


"Promises made five weeks before the election are too late!
 However, one fear runs through all forums and all subject areas: Pre-election announcements are often forgotten as quickly as possible. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) in particular is often criticized in the comments. Promises made by a Chancellor who has been in office for almost four years, which are communicated shortly before the following election, are not well received by our readership.

Benutzer Avatar
DaHorstl
Ned reden, Sie hätten es schon LÄNGSTENS MACHEN sollen!! 5 Wochen vor der Wahl ist es zu spät!
40
2
Benutzer Avatar
Werner611
Herr Kanzler.
Das hätten Sie schon lange machen können. Fast vier Jahre.
Und jetzt ...vor der Wahl ...wollen Sie ?
Das ist lächerlich.
154
2
Benutzer Avatar
fritgera02
Wer ist jetzt in der Regierung? Warum wurde das jetzt nicht umgesetzt? Kurz vor der Wahl schnell ein bisschen den Leuten nach dem Mund reden und dann 5 Jahre ganz was anderes tun.
28
3


Another wish also runs through all subject areas: the demand for a reform that would give the true "voice of Austria" more influence in politics: mandatory referendums and plebiscites. Whether it's Zwentendorf or compulsory military service, letting the Austrians decide on all issues that affect the country can never be the wrong decision.

Benutzer Avatar
CharlesDarwin
Abbau der Klientelpolitik funktioniert nur so:
1. die Bevölkerung in wichtigen Entscheidungen einbinden (dirkete Demokratie, durch Volksabstimmungen)
2. es muss möglich sein, unbeliebte, korrupte, oder untätige Regierungen absetzen zu können
3. jede Partei muss jährlich eine Prüfung ihrer Finanzen über sich ergehen lassen

Nur so, bekäme die Bevölkerung wieder die Macht, die ihr laut Verfassung auch zusteht!
4
2
Benutzer Avatar
Elisabeth3166
Es sollen alle von ihrem Wahlrecht gebrauch machen und wählen gehen am 29.September ,nicht hinterher wieder jammern .
26
1

Actions should follow words
"Bluesea" finds a good closing word and conclusion: After the election, we can only hope that actions will follow words and that the governing parties will address the concerns and problems of the population.

Benutzer Avatar
Bluesea
Ich gratuliere der Krone zu dieser Aktion. Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass die Politiker endlich begreifen, dass sie FÜR das Volk und dessen Anliegen zu arbeiten haben.
6
7


Which measures for the integration of asylum seekers do you consider to be particularly effective and why? What long-term solutions do you see to ensure that politicians keep their promises on asylum and integration after the elections? We look forward to your suggestions in the comments section below!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Svitak
Stefan Svitak
