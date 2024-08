Symptoms of stress! Denmark team manager needs a break

Long-term solution sought

Denmark will play Switzerland in the Nations League on September 5 and Serbia three days later. For the first time in around four years, Kasper Hjulmand will no longer be in charge of the team, having stepped down after the Danes lost to Germany in the round of 16 at the European Championships. Hjulmand's former assistant coach Wieghorst is to take over until the end of the year while the association looks for a permanent solution until the 2026 World Cup.