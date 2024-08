Straka finishes PGA tournament in Colorado in 13th place

American Keegan Bradley (twelve under par) secured victory on the par-72 course. Only the top 50 in the FedExCup rankings made it to Colorado. Straka will play for the title in the final of the play-off in Atlanta/Georgia from Thursday in a field of 30. World number one Scottie Scheffler will start the tournament at East Lake Golf Club on ten under par due to a staggered scoring system, while Straka, ranked 23rd (one under par), is already nine shots behind before the first tee.