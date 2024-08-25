"This cannot be"
“Graveyard!”: Hasenhüttl scolds his own fans
In addition to the 3:2 defeat against FC Bayern, Ralph Hasenhüttl's main concern on Sunday was the atmosphere in the Wolfsburg stadium. It could be improved, as the coach made clear after the final whistle.
"It's only possible together. Sometimes it was just too quiet for me. When my boys throw themselves completely into every duel, when we turn the game around, then there was a brief atmosphere. Then we get the second goal and then it's all graveyard again," said an annoyed Hasenhüttl in the DAZN interview. "That can't be! We have to help the lads, they believe in themselves and we have to get the fans to believe in us too. We played a great game against a very strong team."
Game turned twice
Hasenhüttl's charges had gone behind through Jamal Musiala in the 19th minute, but were able to turn the game around before an own goal by Jakub Kaminski and a late strike from Serge Gnabry sealed a win for Bayern.
With a little more support, more might have been possible, as the coach noted in the press conference afterwards: "I know it from the Premier League: the whole stadium goes wild just because we've conceded a throw-in. We have to get even more support in moments like that. We all want that. And I sometimes missed that today."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
