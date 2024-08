Babler in a tight spot after the “Bures quake”

Around a month before the national elections and shortly before his big appearance in the ORF summer talk, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is under massive pressure within the party. He received the most recent and perhaps biggest slap in the face of his young term of office not from the usual red "cross-shooters" from Burgenland or Tyrol, but from Doris Bures of all people, the undisputed political great of the SPÖ. The reason for her nasty letter was a chain of very unfortunate circumstances for Babler.