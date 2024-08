“Red in distress”: Linz a tough place for Babler

Linz also does not seem to be a good place for Babler. "Although it often starts in Linz, but not really for him back then. We remember the party conference where Hans-Peter Doskozil was mistakenly chosen as SPÖ leader, at least for one day. Andreas Babler was then elected in Vienna and not in Linz. And Luger clearly declared his support for Doskozil at this party event just over a year ago - at least that's my recollection - and can also be assigned to a different camp within the party."