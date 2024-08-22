Because of data leak
NOYB files complaint against EU Parliament
According to the Viennese data protection organization NOYB, a massive data leak in the EU Parliament's recruitment platform "PEOPLE" has led to unauthorized persons gaining access to the data of thousands of employees. The NGO therefore submitted two complaints to the EU Data Protection Supervisor on behalf of four parliamentary staff.
According to NOYB, the EU Parliament informed the European Data Protection Supervisor on April 26 about the data leak, which affected more than 8,000 current and former employees of the Parliament. Sensitive data such as criminal records, medical records and marriage certificates were affected. To date, the causes of this breach have not been clarified, the data protection experts criticize. In addition, it is still unclear how long the applicants' personal data could have been accessed.
Violation of the GDPR
"As an EU citizen, it is worrying that the EU institutions are still so vulnerable to attacks. Having such sensitive information in circulation is not only scary for those affected. It can also be used to influence democratic decisions," says NOYB Chairman Max Schrems. According to the organization, the incidents show that the EU Parliament is not complying with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
This is intended to ensure the protection of personal data within the EU on the one hand and the free movement of data in the European single market on the other. The Data Protection Commissioner is responsible for its enforcement. NOYB is now calling on him to ensure that Parliament's data processing complies with the GDPR regulations. In addition, an administrative fine should help prevent further violations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.