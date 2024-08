Bullet hits fan bus! Police officer goes on trial

Background: During a match between FC Augsburg and the "foals", the police officers on duty had had a water pistol fight outside the stadium for fun. However, the banter got out of hand when an officer's service weapon discharged, narrowly missing the head of one of his colleagues but smashing through the windshield of a police car. One police officer was slightly injured by the spatter and a Mönchengladbach fan bus was also hit.