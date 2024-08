From became a record-breaking player after the Sweden slump

Finished with Sweden! The new KAC striker Mathias From. At the age of 16, he was given the chance to be trained in the strong youth system of top club Rögle. He was then drafted by NHL club Chicago Blackhawks in round five of the 2016 draft. However, he was never really happy at the clubs in the far north. "They're tough leagues, mistakes are forbidden. Somehow I couldn't reach my potential, it just wasn't right," says the now 26-year-old.