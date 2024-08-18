ÖVP state governor wants THIS coalition after the election

Third place for the ÖVP would be a "disappointment"

Drexler did not want to set a bar for the desired ÖVP result in the National Council elections. He would be satisfied if the ÖVP came first. "We want to achieve as good a result as possible. But if a result is bad, we will also recognize that it is bad." A third place, as is to be feared according to recent polls, would be "disappointing". However, he does not believe that the People's Party will finish third.