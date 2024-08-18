Vorteilswelt
Opponent prayed

“Unconscious for minutes”: worries about Lille kicker

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 10:02

Lille professional Angel Gomez lost consciousness for several minutes after a duel in the league match against Stade Reims. The Briton was eventually taken to hospital, where he has since regained consciousness. His opponent was shown the red card and then prayed in the players' tunnel. 

comment0 Kommentare

Dramatic start to the new Ligue 1 season for Gomez and LOSC Lille! After a duel with Reims professional Amadou Kone, the Briton hit the back of his head and lay motionless on the pitch. His teammates immediately called for help and several supporters rushed onto the pitch.

His team-mates were annoyed that medical assistance was too slow in coming. Remy Cabella even ended up carrying the oxygen bag to Gomes himself. Meanwhile, the stadium was eerily quiet. Opponent Kone was sent off for his foul and watched the situation in the players' tunnel, completely distraught and praying. 

Gomes regains consciousness
It took around half an hour to administer first aid at the stadium. The club announced that Gomes had been unconscious for several minutes. He was eventually stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital for further treatment, accompanied by cheers from fans and players. 

"We can confirm that Angel Gomes has regained consciousness and has been taken to hospital. All our thoughts are with him," Lille explained afterwards on X. Further details are not yet known. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

