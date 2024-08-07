Weißhaidinger after the final: “That was amazing!”

The 32-year-old was a little torn in his first assessment of the competition. "I'm old enough to be able to judge that, I have nothing to reproach myself for." Afterwards, however: "Except for the fact that I only had one outlier." His second attempt with 67.54 m. After that, he was unable to improve. "I couldn't use the momentum." That left him in fifth place. "I was happy with my performance, but a medal was a long way off in the end. I would have had to stretch myself for a medal."