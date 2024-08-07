Medal missed
Weißhaidinger after the final: “That was amazing!”
"I'm leaving the stadium with my head held high," said Lukas Weißhaidinger after his fifth place with 67.54 m in the discus throw final, "I'm not dissatisfied - even though I had hoped for a medal, of course. But the standard was amazing!"
The 32-year-old was a little torn in his first assessment of the competition. "I'm old enough to be able to judge that, I have nothing to reproach myself for." Afterwards, however: "Except for the fact that I only had one outlier." His second attempt with 67.54 m. After that, he was unable to improve. "I couldn't use the momentum." That left him in fifth place. "I was happy with my performance, but a medal was a long way off in the end. I would have had to stretch myself for a medal."
Another new top man
But the standard in the men's discus throw is rising and rising, as we saw in the final. Roje Stona is yet another new top athlete. "That can't be true, it's madness that he won gold with 70.00 m," he thought to himself after the end of the final.
His Olympic record with third, fifth and sixth place was of course something to be proud of. Of course, he was a little sad that he hadn't managed to win a second medal after bronze in Tokyo. But his fighter's heart came out again in the first interview: "I'll fight back next year!" The next World Championships are scheduled for Tokyo. With his 67.54 m in Paris, he has already qualified directly for these title fights.
Now a short vacation
But now he is not thinking about the World Championships, but about a short vacation. "Of course, the Olympics took a lot of energy. Now I won't be picking up a discus for a few days." But then he still has the season finale with the Diamond League on the agenda. One more meeting in Rome, followed by the final in Brussels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
