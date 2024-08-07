Vorteilswelt
Explosion in Ottakring

Perpetrator ran towards police, dead a short time later

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 20:30

After the devastating detonation in Vienna-Ottakring, criminologists are trying to shed light on the dark background to the crime.

It all started relatively harmlessly: initially, a number of uniformed officers drove to the scene of the crime in Klausgasse in Vienna-Ottakring because neighbors reported that a man was throwing objects out of the window. But minutes later the police were ringing alarm bells. The arriving officers heard several shots. The entire neighborhood was immediately cordoned off.

A powerful explosion shook several houses in Klausgasse in Vienna-Ottakring on Monday night. (Bild: Michael Loizenbauer)
A powerful explosion shook several houses in Klausgasse in Vienna-Ottakring on Monday night.
(Bild: Michael Loizenbauer)
Police access to the apartment at night (Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
Police access to the apartment at night
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
The investigation into the explosion is ongoing. (Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Krone KREATIV)
The investigation into the explosion is ongoing.
(Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)

Negotiations were in vain
The Cobra and WEGA special units arrived at the scene in a matter of seconds, and members of the professional rescue and fire department also took up positions - on the corner of Thaliastrasse. Negotiators tried for several hours to persuade the 47-year-old Serb to give up through the apartment door - to no avail! The perpetrator even turned up the TV.

Zitat Icon

Our whole house suddenly shook during the night. The force of the explosion literally knocked me off my chair.

(Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel)

Anrainer Georg M. (74) hatte eine ungemütliche Nacht.

Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel

When the voices of possible other victims could be heard inside the apartment, the order was given to attack! The explosion was so powerful that it even shattered windows on the opposite side of the street. Despite the violent detonation, the man stormed towards the police officers with an object in his hand - possibly a knife or a blank-firing pistol.

Zitat Icon

We are all very shocked here in Thaliastrasse by the dramatic events. I knew the dead man by sight.

(Bild: Bartel Gerhard)

Samer Zindaki (54) ist Inhaber eines benachbarten Fotostudios.

Bild: Bartel Gerhard

Police officers reached for their weapons
They used their firearms to defend themselves. The perpetrator collapsed dead. Whether he died from a bullet or ultimately as a result of the gas deflagration (caused by himself?) is still under investigation. A total of 19 people were injured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
krone.at
krone.at
