Explosion in Ottakring
Perpetrator ran towards police, dead a short time later
After the devastating detonation in Vienna-Ottakring, criminologists are trying to shed light on the dark background to the crime.
It all started relatively harmlessly: initially, a number of uniformed officers drove to the scene of the crime in Klausgasse in Vienna-Ottakring because neighbors reported that a man was throwing objects out of the window. But minutes later the police were ringing alarm bells. The arriving officers heard several shots. The entire neighborhood was immediately cordoned off.
Negotiations were in vain
The Cobra and WEGA special units arrived at the scene in a matter of seconds, and members of the professional rescue and fire department also took up positions - on the corner of Thaliastrasse. Negotiators tried for several hours to persuade the 47-year-old Serb to give up through the apartment door - to no avail! The perpetrator even turned up the TV.
Our whole house suddenly shook during the night. The force of the explosion literally knocked me off my chair.
Anrainer Georg M. (74) hatte eine ungemütliche Nacht.
Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel
When the voices of possible other victims could be heard inside the apartment, the order was given to attack! The explosion was so powerful that it even shattered windows on the opposite side of the street. Despite the violent detonation, the man stormed towards the police officers with an object in his hand - possibly a knife or a blank-firing pistol.
We are all very shocked here in Thaliastrasse by the dramatic events. I knew the dead man by sight.
Samer Zindaki (54) ist Inhaber eines benachbarten Fotostudios.
Bild: Bartel Gerhard
Police officers reached for their weapons
They used their firearms to defend themselves. The perpetrator collapsed dead. Whether he died from a bullet or ultimately as a result of the gas deflagration (caused by himself?) is still under investigation. A total of 19 people were injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
