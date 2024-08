Car overturned: guardian angel for driver

The 21-year-old local woman was driving on the Alpbacher Landesstraße from Inneralpbach towards Brixlegg at around 9.30 a.m. on Sunday when the accident occurred in the municipality of Reith. According to the police, she probably lost control of her car on the rain-soaked road, whereupon it crashed into a rock face and overturned. The badly damaged vehicle finally came to a halt lying on its roof.